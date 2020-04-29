UPDATE - Russian Defense Ministry Board to Discuss Response to Coronavirus, Spring Draft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry board will discuss the response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, spring draft and the construction of medical centers, the ministry said.

"Today, a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board will be held in the Russian National Defense Control Center in the format of a video conference," it said.

"The meeting participants will discuss issues relating to the fight against coronavirus infection, providing assistance to Serbia and Italy by Russian military specialists, as well as the construction of multifunctional medical centers," the ministry said.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 93,500. The country's COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 860. Over 8,450 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,954,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 202,000 people have died from the disease.