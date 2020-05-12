UPDATE - Russian Defense Ministry Construction Workers to Commission 8 Medical Centers by Weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russian Defense Ministry specialists will commission eight multifunctional medical centers by the end of this week, the ministry said.

Thus, the ministry will fulfill the state task to build 16 multidisciplinary medical centers in 15 regions of the country.

"The new buildings will be commissioned in Kaliningrad, Pushkin of the Leningrad Region, Rostov-on-Don, Sevastopol, Omsk, Ulan-Ude, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Khabarovsk. By commissioning the second-stage medical centers, the Russian Defense Ministry will complete the state task of building 16 multidisciplinary medical centers in 15 regions of the country," the ministry said.

Military medical facilities are being built on an instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A total of 8.8 billion rubles ($119.5 million) was allocated for these purposes. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, all 16 centers will be commissioned by May 15.

The completion of the construction will provide the necessary specialized medical care to both military personnel and the civilian population, if necessary.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 221,300. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,000. More than 39,800 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 4,006,250 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 278,800 people have died from the disease.