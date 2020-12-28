UPDATE - Russian Defense Ministry Releases Photos of Orion Drone With Guided Aerial Bombs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has published a weaponry Calendar for next year, for the first time officially presenting photos of the Orion long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle with high-precision bombs.

As seen in the photos, the Orion drone is equipped with the KAB-20 guided aerial bombs.

The defense ministry's calendar also includes photos of Russia's stealth heavy combat drone Okhotnik ("Hunter").

On Sunday, a source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik that Okhotnik was going to carry out the first flight tests involving the use of weapons next year, adding that air-to-air missiles will be used during the tests. According to the source, air-to-ground weaponry tests will also be conducted.

The signing of the first serial contract for the supply of Orion drones between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Kronshtadt Group was revealed at the Army-2020 military forum.