UPDATE - Russian Delegation Arrives at G20 Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Working Mood - Zakharova

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The Russian delegation arrived at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in a working mood, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The work is just beginning, it certainly was under way before, too, but the meetings begin only today. India shows both hospitality in receiving delegations and a constructive attitude toward organizing the work of the G20," Zakharova told reporters.

"The mood of the Russian delegation is working," she said.

Zakharova said the United States supports escalation of conflicts in the world and moved diplomacy to the background, so in such a situation it was difficult to expect that on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial, a meeting could take place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The meeting of the G20 foreign ministers is taking place in India on March 1-2.