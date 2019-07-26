UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Russian Diplomats Leave For Meeting With Crew Of Vessel Seized By North Korea - Embassy

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Employees of the Russian embassy in North Korea left for their second meeting with the crew of the Russian vessel seized by the Asian country, the diplomatic mission said on Friday.

On July 17, North Korean border guards detained the Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel, which was subsequently escorted to the port city of Wonsan with 17 crew members, including 2 citizens of South Korea, on board.

"At 07:00 a.m. local time [on Friday, which is 22:00 GMT on Thursday], a group of consulate workers and the Russian embassy's medical unit left for the port of the city of Wonsan for holding a meeting with the crew of the Russian fishing vessel Xianghailin-8," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission said that it would publish details of the meeting after its personnel returned to Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, Sergei Sedler, the deputy director of the SVRK company, owning the vessel, told Sputnik that North Korea had agreed to provide food to the crew of the seized vessel.

"The Koreans have agreed to bring foodstuffs to the vessel if there is a request [from Russian diplomats]. If the crew is running out of products, the request will be submitted," Sedler explained.

Sedler added that the shipowner still had no connection with the seamen.

North Korea said that the vessel was detained for illegally crossing the country's water borders. Meanwhile, the shipowner said the vessel had sailed along its usual route and had not crossed the 12-mile zone. The Russian Federal Agency for Fishery said that the seizure was illegal.

