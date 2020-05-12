UPDATE - Russian Duma to Consider in 1st Reading Business Support Measures Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, will on Tuesday consider in the first reading the government bill to expand the powers of the Russian cabinet and new measures to support businesses amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The document gives the government the right to make decisions that will allow the use of confiscated ethyl alcohol for the production of antiseptics, and Russian tour operators and transport companies to issue vouchers to tourists and passengers instead of refunding money for aborted tours and trips due to COVID-19.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) selling excisable goods will be able to receive financial support from the budget.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 221,300. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,000. More than 39,800 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 4,006,250 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 278,800 people have died from the disease.