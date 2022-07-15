UPDATE - Russian Embassy in Brazil Received Parcel With Unknown Item - Source

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Russian diplomats in Brazil received a parcel "with unknown content," it was destroyed by bomb-disposal experts, a source in the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

"A parcel with unknown content arrived at the embassy, the police and firemen came to the call. A team of bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package.

At the moment, the police are studying its contents," the source said.

The work of the diplomatic mission continues as normal, he added.

CNN Brasil cited the republic's police later on Thursday as saying that the parcel contained a hard hat with an attached flashlight.

A similar incident happened in May outside the Russian consulate in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo when an unknown person tied a fake hand grenade to the gates of the mission.