UPDATE - Russian Embassy in Canada Extends Condolences on Passing of WWII Veteran Alex Polowin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Canada extended condolences on the passing away of WWII veteran Alex Polowin.

"Our deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. Alex Polowin, a true friend and WWII hero," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

In a separate official statement, it said Polowin was a symbol of the brotherhood-in-arms to defeat Nazism.

"It is with great sorrow that we learned of the passing away of Mr. Alex Polowin, well-known World War II veteran. He was a symbol of our Nations' brotherhood-in-arms in defeating Nazism. In Russia we respect and honor his heroic contribution to our common Victory by participating in the Arctic convoys," the embassy said.

"For several years he had remained the last surviving crew member of HMCS Huron which accompanied a number of ships on the Murmansk Run route with vital supplies to the Red Army," according to the statement.

It said Polowin enthusiastically worked with the Russian veterans to keep the memory of the horrors of war alive by sharing his knowledge and experience with the younger generation.

"He regularly took part in the Embassy's WWII commemorative events, giving presentations about our Nations' joint fight as members of Anti-Hitler Coalition. Russia awarded him with the Ushakov Medal and the Jubilee Medal in honour of 75 Years of Victory over Nazi Germany," according to the statement.

"We will always remember this brave and bright man, a true representative of the sons and daughters of Canada who risked their lives for the sake of peace and wellbeing of others. The Russian people will never forget this sacrifice. Memory eternal to Alex Polowin, a true friend and WWII hero!" the embassy said.

Alexander Polowin was born in a small town near Vilnius in Lithuania on May 15, 1925. Three years later he moved to Canada with his family.

Polowin joined the Second World War at the age of 17.

A street in Ottawa was named in his honor ” Alex Polowin Avenue.

Polowin died at the age of 97 on August 16.