UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Embassy In Canada Extends Condolences On Passing Of WWII Veteran Alex Polowin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

UPDATE - Russian Embassy in Canada Extends Condolences on Passing of WWII Veteran Alex Polowin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Canada extended condolences on the passing away of WWII veteran Alex Polowin.

"Our deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. Alex Polowin, a true friend and WWII hero," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

In a separate official statement, it said Polowin was a symbol of the brotherhood-in-arms to defeat Nazism.

"It is with great sorrow that we learned of the passing away of Mr. Alex Polowin, well-known World War II veteran. He was a symbol of our Nations' brotherhood-in-arms in defeating Nazism. In Russia we respect and honor his heroic contribution to our common Victory by participating in the Arctic convoys," the embassy said.

"For several years he had remained the last surviving crew member of HMCS Huron which accompanied a number of ships on the Murmansk Run route with vital supplies to the Red Army," according to the statement.

It said Polowin enthusiastically worked with the Russian veterans to keep the memory of the horrors of war alive by sharing his knowledge and experience with the younger generation.

"He regularly took part in the Embassy's WWII commemorative events, giving presentations about our Nations' joint fight as members of Anti-Hitler Coalition. Russia awarded him with the Ushakov Medal and the Jubilee Medal in honour of 75 Years of Victory over Nazi Germany," according to the statement.

"We will always remember this brave and bright man, a true representative of the sons and daughters of Canada who risked their lives for the sake of peace and wellbeing of others. The Russian people will never forget this sacrifice. Memory eternal to Alex Polowin, a true friend and WWII hero!" the embassy said.

Alexander Polowin was born in a small town near Vilnius in Lithuania on May 15, 1925. Three years later he moved to Canada with his family.

Polowin joined the Second World War at the age of 17.

A street in Ottawa was named in his honor ” Alex Polowin Avenue.

Polowin died at the age of 97 on August 16.

Related Topics

Army Russia Canada Twitter Died Germany Ottawa Man Vilnius Murmansk Lithuania May August World War Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

11 minutes ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

9 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

9 hours ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

9 hours ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.