UPDATE - Russian Embassy Sends Note Of Protest To US State Department After FBI Questions Deputy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 04:30 AM

UPDATE - Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to US State Department After FBI Questions Deputy

Fort Ross (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The Russian Embassy has sent a note of protest to the US State Department over FBI questioning of Russian parliament member Inga Yumasheva upon her arrival to the United States, where she planned to participate in the Fort Ross Dialogue forum.

"She [Yumasheva] was detained at the airport in New York. She was asked to go to a separate room and an FBI officer, who introduced himself, started to question her, for an hour ... Moreover, she was offered to meet with the FBI officer in a different, informal setting and to continue the conversation," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

He added that Yumasheva was asked "obscure and unacceptable questions" and stressed that Russia considers such actions impermissible.

"We sent a relevant note of protest to the State Department today," Antonov added, emphasizing that the Russian Embassy is waiting for an explanation.

Asked whether the questioning of Yumasheva, who is a member of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament), has anything to do with the Fort Ross forum, the Russian Ambassador said it was unlikely.

"I think that we need to look higher. Unfortunately, there are people today who are not interested in the stabilization of Russian-American relations in general. Because Fort Ross is only a part, albeit a very important one, of Russian-American relations," Antonov explained.

The Fort Ross Dialogue forum will be held in California on October 6. The annual bilateral forum is a platform for communication between US and Russian parliament members, as well as cultural figures, entrepreneurs and various experts. It has been organized since 2012.

