UPDATE - Russian Embassy Welcomes US Desire to Discuss Principle of Indivisible Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States said it welcomes Washington's desire to discuss the principle of indivisible security, but US colleagues interpret the concept one-sidedly.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday the United States welcomes discussions about enhancing military transparency and risk reduction at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"We paid attention to the statements made by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the High-Level Inauguration Meeting of the Renewed OSCE European Security Dialogue on February 8. We welcome the fact that the American colleagues have finally 'matured' to discuss the principle of indivisible security, which is central to the maintenance of peace and stability in the European region," the embassy said on Facebook.

It said the United States continues to interpret the concept one-sidedly, focusing on the right of countries to freely choose military alliances.

"At the same time, they ignore the obligation that accompanies this one: not to strengthen their own security at the expense of the security of other states," the embassy said.

"The US hypocritically talks about NATO's right to further expansion, denying the fact that pushing the alliance's military infrastructure to the Russian borders poses an existential threat to us," it said.