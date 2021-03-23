UPDATE - Russian Epidemiologist Says Sputnik V Vaccine Likely to Be Ineffective for Revaccination

Natalya Pshenichnaya, an epidemiologist at Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday that reimmunization with the adenovirus-based Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine would not work, as the antibodies developed after the first inoculations would neutralize and block the components of the newly-administered shots, making them redundant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Natalya Pshenichnaya, an epidemiologist at Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday that reimmunization with the adenovirus-based Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine would not work, as the antibodies developed after the first inoculations would neutralize and block the components of the newly-administered shots, making them redundant.

"The vector-based vaccine gives a fairly high growth of antibodies. And yes, it is believed that it will have a long-term effect. The only thing is that revaccination with this vaccine will not be possible because of injected adenoviruses that also produce antibodies. If we vaccinate people with the same vaccine, let's say, after two years [after the first inoculation] with the exact same components, it is likely that the components of the new vaccine will be destroyed by the antibodies [present in the system]," Pshenichnaya said on air during a broadcast on the Russian Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

It will, however, be possible to be revaccinated with other Russian COVID-19 vaccines � EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, the epidemiologist added.

Later in the day, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, pushed back by saying that repeated immunization with Sputnik V is possible and is likely to be more effective than a first one.

"Data from a host of scientific research, conducted both in our country and abroad, say that preexisting immunity to adenoviruses has almost no effect on immune response development after immunization with vaccines based on adenovirus vectors. Moreover, there is a proven possibility of revaccination with adenovirus vectors without losing immunological potency against a target antigen," Ginsburg told reporters, adding that "revaccination with Sputnik V is not only possible but could be more effective than Primary vaccination."

During the pandemic, Russia was at the forefront of vaccine development, having come up with three different coronavirus vaccines � Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, EpiVacCorona, developed by the Siberian research center Vector, and the Chumakov research institute's CoviVac.

In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase 3 clinical trial of Sputnik V, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in 55 countries.