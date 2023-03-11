UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Expert Takes Part In First International Meeting Of Women In Energy - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 09:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The first international meeting of women in the energy sphere was held in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas with the participation of a representative from Russia, the Russian embassy in Venezuela informed.

"The topic of the energy crisis and the impact of sanctions on the fuel and energy industry and the Russian economy was raised at the first international meeting of women in the energy sector in Venezuela. Director of the Energy Center of the Moscow school of Management Skolkovo, Chairman of the Supervisory board of the Russian Women in Energy Association Irina Gaida spoke in a video conference format," the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.

In her Friday speech, Gaida outlined the causes of the global energy crisis, illustrating the absurdity of the accusations against Russia in that respect, according to the embassy.

Gaida emphasized that Russia has always been one of the leaders in the energy sphere, thus the global energy market cannot function without Russia, the Russian embassy said.

The EU is currently facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the European Union is to blame for inciting panic in world markets and that accusations against Russia regarding rising energy costs are unfounded and dictated by Russophobic sentiments.

