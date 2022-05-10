UPDATE - Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Algeria on Visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Algeria on a visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lavrov is expected to hold talks with his counterpart Ramtane Lamamra.

The Russian foreign minister last visited Algeria in 2019. The minister's current visit was not announced before.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Algeria is one of the top buyers of Russian products in Africa and the Arab world and, along with Morocco and Egypt, is among Russia's top three trading partners on the African continent.

Amid large-scale sanctions by Western countries imposed against Russia after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Algeria has not joined the restrictive measures and maintains a neutral position. In addition, Algeria is a member of the contact group of the Arab League on Ukraine; in March, Algeria's foreign minister, as part of the contact group's delegation, visited Moscow.