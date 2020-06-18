UPDATE - Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Visit Belgrade, Minsk After Coronavirus-Related Pause

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make his first foreign visit on Thursday after more than a three-month pause caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

During the two-day trip, he will visit Belgrade and Minsk.

In Belgrade, Lavrov is expected to meet on Thursday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic to discuss in detail bilateral political and economic cooperation and exchange views on the situation in the Balkans and on urgent international problems.

The top Russian diplomat will visit Minsk on an invitation from his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey on Friday.

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, the development of Eurasian integration and interaction in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the CIS, as well as coordination of positions in international organizations, primarily in the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.