UPDATE - Russian Foreign Ministry Plans To Hold Ministerial Talks Online - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:50 AM

UPDATE - Russian Foreign Ministry Plans to Hold Ministerial Talks Online - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry plans a series of events and ministerial talks online amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Telephone negotiations are being intensively conducted, all modern communication capabilities are being used. There was an online summit of the G20 leaders," Zakharova said on the Zvezda tv channel.

"Meetings and talks at the level of foreign ministers will also be planned in the online format - there are such ideas, I think we in the near future will announce one of these events," she said.

Recently, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many departments have conducted online events. The Russian Foreign Ministry also uses the online format actively: Zakharova now holds her traditional weekly briefings in the video conference format.

In addition, on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked to reporters in the video conference format and answered questions from Russian and foreign media outlets.

There are 24,490 confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia. The country's COVID-19 death toll has reached 198, and 1,986 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.

