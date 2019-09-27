UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Russian Foreign Ministry To Consider Deutsche Welle Accreditation Revocation Request

The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that it would consider in line with the law a request by the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, to strip Deutsche Welle of accreditation in Russia due to law violations, if such a request is received from a Duma commission

Earlier, the head of the Duma commission to investigate interference in Russia's internal affairs, Vasily Piskarev, said he would ask the Foreign Ministry to consider withdrawing German television and radio company Deutsche Welle's accreditation in Russia over law violations.

"In case the request is received, we will consider it in the order stipulated by the law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The commission of the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, to investigate facts of foreign meddling in the internal affairs of Russia was formed at an extraordinary meeting of the State Duma Council in August, shortly after a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova said then that Moscow would tell the US and German leaders their diplomatic staff and media interfered in Russia's internal affairs when reporting on unauthorized rallies in the Russian capital. This concerned publications by German television and radio company Deutsche Welle with calls to attend unauthorized events in Moscow and a US Embassy post on Twitter with a detailed route for the unauthorized rally on August 3.

