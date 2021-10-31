UPDATE - Russian, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine at G20 - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the situation in Ukraine with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian at the G20 summit in Rome, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Asked about the issue of Ukraine on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday, Zakharova said that it was discussed at the G20 "and, perhaps, the broadest discussion (on Ukraine) took place during (Lavrov's) talks with the French Foreign Minister, Mr. Le Drian."

US President Joe Biden said during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday that it is important to support Ukraine and guarantee European energy security in what concerns the issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Lavrov is taking part in the in-person G20 summit in Rome this weekend. According to Zakharova, the Russian foreign minister's schedule does not include any meetings with US officials.

On Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry expressed concerns about the stepped-up pace of military operations in eastern Ukraine and Kiev's use of the Turkish Bayraktar remotely-piloted assault aircraft.