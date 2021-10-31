UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine At G20 - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - Russian, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine at G20 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the situation in Ukraine with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian at the G20 summit in Rome, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Asked about the issue of Ukraine on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday, Zakharova said that it was discussed at the G20 "and, perhaps, the broadest discussion (on Ukraine) took place during (Lavrov's) talks with the French Foreign Minister, Mr. Le Drian."

US President Joe Biden said during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday that it is important to support Ukraine and guarantee European energy security in what concerns the issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Lavrov is taking part in the in-person G20 summit in Rome this weekend. According to Zakharova, the Russian foreign minister's schedule does not include any meetings with US officials.

On Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry expressed concerns about the stepped-up pace of military operations in eastern Ukraine and Kiev's use of the Turkish Bayraktar remotely-piloted assault aircraft.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Nord Rome Kiev Angela Merkel Gas YouTube Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

3 hours ago
 Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 20 ..

Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

5 hours ago
 Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Petrol prices to remain unchanged

4 hours ago
 Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 k ..

Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 kicks off

4 hours ago
 Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US ..

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.