UPDATE - Russian Government To Discuss Draft Energy Strategy Until 2035 On Thursday - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - Russian Government to Discuss Draft Energy Strategy Until 2035 on Thursday - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian government will discuss at its meeting on Thursday the country's draft energy strategy until 2035, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The following issues are to be considered at the meeting: on the draft energy strategy of the Russian Federation for the period until 2035," the statement said.

The cabinet said that in line with Energy Ministry estimates, the implementation of the strategy would contribute to the maximum to Russia's socio-economic development, strengthen and maintain the country's positions in the global energy sector.

At the end of December 2019, the Energy Ministry published Russia's draft energy strategy until 2035. The strategy, the approval of which was repeatedly postponed by the government, contains tasks and targets for developing the fuel and energy sector's branches.

