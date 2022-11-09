UPDATE - Russian Interior Ministry Puts Chief Editor of Republic Magazine Kolezev on Wanted List

MOSCOW/YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) OSCOW/YEKATERINBURG, Russia, November 9 (Sputnik) - The Russian Interior MOSCOW/YEKATERINBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) inistry has put Dmitry Kolezev, the chief editor of analytical e-magazine Republic (listed as foreign media agent in Russia), who fled abroad, on the wanted list, without specifying the article, according to the ministry's database.

"Grounds for search: wanted under the Criminal Code's article," the response to a search query read.

Meanwhile, Kolezev believes that the case is, most likely, connected with fake news or discrediting the Russian armed forces.

"In order to avoid addressing the same question over and over: I have no idea in what case, I learned about the initiation (of proceedings) and search from the media. Some time ago, my acquaintances in Russia warned me that the FSB (Russia's Federal Security Service) ordered expertise on some of my publications," Kolezev said on Telegram.

A source from the law enforcement has told Sputnik that the case against Kolezev was initiated under the article of the Russian Criminal Code on the public distribution of deliberately false information about the Russian armed forces by using advantage of one's official position.

"The case was initiated under part 2 of Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code," the source said.

The source added that the reason for the initiation of the criminal case was one of Kolezev's posts on social media and that the maximum penalty for this crime is a 10-year imprisonment.

Kolezev is a Russian journalist who worked at various online mass media, criticizing Russian regional authorities in the Urals. The journalist left the country after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.