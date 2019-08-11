(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) A note of protest issued by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Crimea is "pathetic and ridiculous" interference in Russia's domestic affairs, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house committee on defense and security, Frants Klintsevich, said on Sunday.

Putin paid a visit to the peninsula on Saturday. In the city of Sevastopol, he rode the legendary Ural motorcycle with Night Wolves bikers at the Shadow of Babylon international bike show. On Sunday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed protest over Putin's trip.

"Another protest by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over the visit of the Russian president to Crimea, which is de facto and de jure Russian territory, is, in fact, interference in domestic affairs of our country. Moreover, this interference is so pathetic and ridiculous that the Russian Foreign Ministry ” and rightly so ” does not consider it necessary to react to it," Klintsevich wrote on Facebook.

Ukrainian authorities are aware of the absurdity of their protests against trips by senior Russian officials to the peninsula, member of the Russian parliament's lower house representing Crimea, Natalya Poklonskaya, told Sputnik.

Crimea held a referendum in March 2014 following a change of power in Kiev which the peninsula viewed as a coup. Almost 97 percent of those who voted in a regional referendum chose to join Russia. The results of the vote and Crimea's subsequent reunification with Russia are viewed by Ukraine and the West as illegitimate. Moscow, however, insists that the Crimean vote was administered in accordance with the international law.