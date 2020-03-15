UrduPoint.com
Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Russian military police have arrived at a meeting point on the western edge of the city of Saraqib in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, where the first joint patrol of the strategic M4 highway with Turkey is to be launched later on Sunday.

The Turkish military personnel jointed the Russian servicemen later in the day.

The patrol will be carried out along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba near Saraqib to the settlement of Ain-al-Havr.

To ensure traffic along the highway, a safety corridor, which runs six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the highway, was created.

The joint patrols are expected to not only ensure the safety of civilians along the M4 highway, connecting Latakia and Aleppo, but also become a guarantee of preventing the recurrence of armed conflict in the region.

The decision to hold the joint patrols was made on March 5 during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow. The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana format of the Syria settlement talks and announced the introduction of a ceasefire in Idlib, which began at midnight on March 6.

