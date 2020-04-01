UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Russian Orthodox Churches In Canada Adapting To New Times Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:50 AM

UPDATE - Russian Orthodox Churches in Canada Adapting to New Times Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian Orthodox churches in Canada are adjusting to new realities amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has put a halt to gatherings of all types.

In an interview with Sputnik on Tuesday, Archpriest Father George Lagodich of the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in Montreal confirmed that the parish is moving its services online after Quebec limited all social gatherings to two individuals.

Speaking to Sputnik, Protopriest Father Vladimir Malchenko of the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in Toronto said that as of Sunday, his church has also moved services online after the Ontario government issued a directive prohibiting mass gatherings of more than five people across the province.

Services are now limited to mostly clergy members and largely closed to the public. However, special arrangements can be made for individual parishioners in exceptional circumstances, according to Father Vladimir.

Both Father George and Father Vladimir admitted that the transition to technology hasn't been easy.

Father Vladimir said that the first online service was broadcast via smartphone on Sunday. However, he added that the church is making the necessary technical upgrades to provide a better experience for his congregation during these difficult times.

Both clergymen said that while the transition online is disappointing, they stress that their churches are in full compliance with local regulations and are asking all parishioners to heed the advice of public health officials and stay home for the sake of their well-being and to avoid arousing fear and suspicion as social distancing becomes the day-to-day norm.

Both houses of worship noted that parishioners gathering at churches has led concerned citizens to contact authorities about the mass gatherings.

Nevertheless, the heightened sense of public concern and awareness is understood by the clergymen. After all, according to Father George, a few of his parishioners have already contracted the disease but have since recovered.

Concerned about smaller congregations throughout the country, Father Vladimir invited them to tune into the broadcast from Toronto or any of the other parishes with similar capacity.

The prospect of the pandemic impacting the Easter services in less than three weeks' time is not lost on clergymen. Father Vladimir said that while the very thought of an empty church on the most important Calendar day for Orthodox Christians troubles him, he still holds out hope that the situation will improve in the coming weeks.

Father George said that he too holds out hope for a reprieve from the virus but added that he and fellow clergy members will begin looking at contingency plans next week, should conditions not improve.

Father George did suggest that positives can be gleaned from the somber reality.

The archpriest said that the unprecedented times have brought people closer together and that once we begin to return to normalcy, many of us will appreciate the things we have taken for granted for so long.

