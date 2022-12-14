UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Permanent Representative In Vienna Criticizes Macron's Remarks On ZNPP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UPDATE - Russian Permanent Representative in Vienna Criticizes Macron's Remarks on ZNPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Negotiating the "safety zone" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) lies within the responsibilities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russia and Ukraine only, while France has nothing to do with the process, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the IAEA had achieved a "withdrawal of heavy and light weapons" from the ZNPP. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia had never deployed any heavy weapons at the nuclear plant and added that Moscow was continuing talks with the IAEA on the security of the station.

"Negotiating the parameters of the 'safety zone' around the ZNPP, the creation of which is actively advocated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, belongs to the exclusive competence of the agency, Russia and Ukraine. Other states have nothing to do with it," Ulyanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He urged Macron to refrain from making statements that do not correspond to the real state of affairs. The envoy also noted that keeping a limited number of light weapons is essential to protecting the plant from Ukrainian attacks and ensuring the nuclear security in accordance with the norms of the IAEA.

Ulyanov also commented on Macron's suggestion regarding future security guarantees for Russia, criticizing the European Union's policies aimed at confrontation.

"A few EU states objected to the idea outlined recently by the President of France regarding provision of security guarantees for Russia in future. Shortsighted approach aimed at endless confrontation. For sure over time security assurances will be needed and not only for Russia," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Baltic States and a number of other European countries demonstrated a diplomatic demarche, expressing their formal concern to France over Macron's remarks about security guarantees for Russia, Reuters reported citing EU diplomats.

More Stories From World

