UPDATE - Russian President Arrives at Moscow Cathedral for Orthodox Easter Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin, for the Orthodox Easter service.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin attended the midnight mass along with the Russian President.

Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on May 2.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said ahead of the Easter service that even though the coronavirus had paralyzed people's lives, churches and cathedrals were starting to fill up again as the infection subsides.

The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces had about 4,000 people attending the midnight Easter service, according to a Defense Ministry spokesperson.

In his holiday address, Patriarch Kirill said that the coronavirus pandemic has reminded people of how fragile their lives are, how important responsibility is, such as adhering to safety regulations, and how valuable in-person interaction turns out to be, as compared to online communication.

Patriarch Kirill thanked all medical workers and volunteers for their efforts in helping those in need and wished everyone both physical and spiritual well-being.

Last year, Putin did not attend an Easter service because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Russian president lit a candle at a chapel at his official residence. In 2019, Putin attended the Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow along with then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.