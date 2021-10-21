UPDATE - Russian President Says Teaching Gender Transitioning to Children 'Terrible'

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticized the Western practice of teaching gender change to children.

"It's terrible when children in the West are taught the idea that a boy can become a girl," the Russian leader said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Putin stressed that children should never be pushed to make choices that could affect the rest of their lives, especially if the consequences could be disastrous.

In general, the discussion about the rights of men and women in the West has turned into an absolute "phantasmagoria," as the very concepts of "man" and "woman" are on the verge of being abolished, Putin noted.

"'Parent number one' and 'parent number two,' 'parent who gave birth' instead of 'mother,' banning the use of the phrase 'breast milk' and replacing it with 'human milk' so that people who are insecure about their own gender do not get upset. Actually, this is not new. In the (nineteen) twenties, the Soviets ... also invented the so-called newspeak, believing that this way, they can create new way of thinking and change basic values. The changes they made still give us headaches to this day," Putin said.