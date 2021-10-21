UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian President Says Teaching Gender Transitioning To Children 'Terrible'

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:00 PM

UPDATE - Russian President Says Teaching Gender Transitioning to Children 'Terrible'

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticized the Western practice of teaching gender change to children.

"It's terrible when children in the West are taught the idea that a boy can become a girl," the Russian leader said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Putin stressed that children should never be pushed to make choices that could affect the rest of their lives, especially if the consequences could be disastrous.

In general, the discussion about the rights of men and women in the West has turned into an absolute "phantasmagoria," as the very concepts of "man" and "woman" are on the verge of being abolished, Putin noted.

"'Parent number one' and 'parent number two,' 'parent who gave birth' instead of 'mother,' banning the use of the phrase 'breast milk' and replacing it with 'human milk' so that people who are insecure about their own gender do not get upset. Actually, this is not new. In the (nineteen) twenties, the Soviets ... also invented the so-called newspeak, believing that this way, they can create new way of thinking and change basic values. The changes they made still give us headaches to this day," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Man Vladimir Putin Women Breast Feed

Recent Stories

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

31 minutes ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

46 minutes ago
 Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty ..

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty

44 minutes ago
 Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman So ..

Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

44 minutes ago
 EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Co ..

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

44 minutes ago
 UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Arm ..

UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.