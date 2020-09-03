UPDATE - Russian Prime Minister Mishustin to Visit Belarus Thursday, Meet With President Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Belarus on Thursday, the visit will take place amid mass protests after the presidential elections in the republic.

Mishustin is expected to meet with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko and President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian prime minister's trip to Minsk was announced yesterday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He held talks on Wednesday with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey, who was visiting Moscow.

During the meeting with him, Lavrov recalled that in the next couple of weeks, talks between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko would take place in the Russian capital.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the beginning of the week that the exact dates of Lukashenko's visit to Russia were now being agreed upon.

According to Lavrov, the upcoming meetings underline "the mutual disposition to further develop equal, mutually beneficial relations, including within the framework of the [Russia-Belarus] Union State."

Mishustin last visited Minsk before the elections in Belarus - in mid-July, a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was held there. In addition to attending that meeting, the Russian prime minister then met with Lukashenko.