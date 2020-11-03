UPDATE - Russian Reporters Say Shooting Occurred Near Holiday Inn Hotel in Washington

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A shooting has occurred in front of a hotel in Washington DC, where reporters working for the Russian NTV channel were staying, hotel employees told Sputnik.

The glass front of the Holiday Inn hotel had cracks and a bullet hole, fragments of glass were scattered in the reception hall and in the street in front of the hotel, according to Sputnik reporters who arrived at the scene of the shooting on Monday.

A hotel administrator confirmed to Sputnik that there was "an incident" but said that nobody was hurt. According to the administrator, the shooting occurred outside the hotel.

An NTV reporter told Sputnik that he was working in his hotel room when he heard shots being fired.

"I went downstairs after that, the entrance was blocked by police ... A hotel employee said that there had been a shooting," NTV Russia reporter Alexey Veselovskiy told Sputnik.

Later, Veselovskiy told Sputnik that the hotel window was hit by stray bullets.

"According to the reception worker, police said that they were stray bullets. People were shooting at each other from two cars, several bullets hit the lobby," the NTV reporter said.

There have been no official comments from police on the shooting.