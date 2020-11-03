UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Russian Reporters Say Shooting Occurred Near Holiday Inn Hotel In Washington

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - Russian Reporters Say Shooting Occurred Near Holiday Inn Hotel in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A shooting has occurred in front of a hotel in Washington DC, where reporters working for the Russian NTV channel were staying, hotel employees told Sputnik.

The glass front of the Holiday Inn hotel had cracks and a bullet hole, fragments of glass were scattered in the reception hall and in the street in front of the hotel, according to Sputnik reporters who arrived at the scene of the shooting on Monday.

A hotel administrator confirmed to Sputnik that there was "an incident" but said that nobody was hurt. According to the administrator, the shooting occurred outside the hotel.

An NTV reporter told Sputnik that he was working in his hotel room when he heard shots being fired.

"I went downstairs after that, the entrance was blocked by police ... A hotel employee said that there had been a shooting," NTV Russia reporter Alexey Veselovskiy told Sputnik.

Later, Veselovskiy told Sputnik that the hotel window was hit by stray bullets.

"According to the reception worker, police said that they were stray bullets. People were shooting at each other from two cars, several bullets hit the lobby," the NTV reporter said.

There have been no official comments from police on the shooting.

Related Topics

Police Russia Washington Hotel From Employment

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

8 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

9 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

9 hours ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

9 hours ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.