UPDATE - Russian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Nineteen mountain climbers on Mount Elbrus on Thursday evening asked the Russian rescue services for help due to adverse weather, and one of them was found dead already, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"The rescuers are carrying out the search at the height of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) and higher in the area where the group supposedly stayed. At the moment, the rescuers have found four people, and, unfortunately, one of them shows no signs of life," the statement read.

The climbers are reported to have registered their route with the emergency ministry.

A source in the regional emergencies service provided Sputnik with an update saying that at least three climbers from the group died, and eight others were found alive.

"So far, 11 people were found - three dead, eight alive," the source said.

One of the victims was a woman, he added. The group initially consisted of 23 people from various Russian regions, but some of them stayed behind at the base and, according to the preliminary information, only 19-20 people took the hike.

The rescue operation is hindered by strong winds, freezing weather, a blizzard, and low visibility in the search area.