UPDATE - Russian Tourism Board Tells Travel Agencies to Suspend Tours to Georgia Amid Instability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) on Friday advised travel agencies to suspend tours to Georgia until the political unrest there settles down.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry recommended Russian nationals to refrain from visiting Georgia amid aggravating domestic political situation.

"The Federal Agency for Tourism recommends Russian tour operators and travel agents to suspend sales of tourist products, as well as individual tourist services to Georgia until the situation in the country returns to normal," the statement said.

Russiatourism also obligated travel agencies to inform Russian tourists, planning to visit Georgia, about the current situation there. Russian citizens already in Georgia are recommended to remain vigilant, avoid crowded places and avoid leaving hotels except for transfer to an airport, arranged by their travel agency, the statement added.

Russian travel agencies told Sputnik that tourists were in no hurry to cancel their summer trips.

Captain Plus said they had received no requests for cancellation, although some clients of Lika Travel said they wanted to wait and see how events played out before booking. Georgian firm Travel Plus assured Russians the capital was safe.

Demonstrations swept Tbilisi on Thursday, as thousands of protesters took to the streets over participation of delegates from Russia in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) session in the national legislature building. Georgian opposition lawmakers boycotted the session after IAO president and Russian lawmaker, Sergey Gavrilov, took the seat of the head of parliament, provoking anger on behalf of opposition. Shortly after, the building was stormed by a swelling number of protesters who demanded resignation of parliament's speaker and other officials.

Police tried to disperse the rally by tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. Amid violence, police detained more than 300 protesters. According to recent estimates of the Georgian Health Ministry, the toll of those injured has reached 240 people.