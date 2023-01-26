UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Troops Enter DPR City Of Vuhledar - DPR Official

Published January 26, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Russian troops have entered the city of Vuhledar and entrenched its outskirts, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Thursday.

"They entered and gained ground along the outskirts (of Vuhledar), thereby blocking the enemy's forces. Our artillery is attacking the enemy, who is trying to counterattack," he said on the air of Solovyev Live radio show.

Currently, the main task of Russian forces is not to attack Vuhledar head-on, but to take the city "in pincers" similar to how they did in Soledar, Kimakovsky said.

"This tactic is paying off," he added.

Yan Gagin, another adviser to the DPR's acting head, told the Russia-1 state broadcaster that Russian troops managed to take control of the highway leading from the village of Pokrovske to Vuhledar, occupying new positions on the outskirts of the city.

Gagin specified that the establishment of control over Vuhledar is complicated by a large number of mines with underground infrastructure, similar to the case of Mariupol and Soledar.

At the same time, the adviser noted that taking over Vuhledar will cut off Ukrainian troops' ammunition supply to the area, from where they conduct strikes at the city of Donetsk.

"The Vuhledar direction is the Donetsk sector of the front. The cities of Avdiivka and Marinka are located nearby. By taking Vuhledar, we can cut off the ammunition supply in this direction, as it is precisely from where (Ukrainian troops) strike at Donetsk. In addition, it will be possible to inflict both frontal and flanking attacks already from Vuhledar," Gagin specified.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic. The Russian defense ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, while the civilian population is not in danger. At the same time, Moscow has accused Ukrainian troops of arranging military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.

