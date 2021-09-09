UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia's Crimea Reliably Protected Against External Threats - Regional Head Aksyonov

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said the Russian peninsula is reliably protected against external threats.

"Crimea is forever Russian and will never return to Ukraine," Aksyonov said on the Crimean Tatar tv channel Millet.

"Dear Crimeans, do not pay attention to any platforms. From the point of view of security, Crimea is provided with everything, nothing threatens Crimea. We definitely do not advise anyone to attack," he said.

Aksyonov called the "Crimean Platform" summit, at which the issue of returning Ukraine's control over Crimea was discussed, "nonsense and the theater of absurdity."

The "Crimean Platform" summit, initiated by Ukraine, was held in Kiev on August 23. The event discussed the issue of "returning" control over Crimea. More than 40 countries and international organizations took part in the summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the start of the summit successful and said that a "powerful international coalition was created... to liberate Crimea from the Russian occupation." At the end of the summit, a joint declaration was adopted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the "Crimean Platform" is an anti-Russian and extremely unfriendly event.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. Ukraine continues to consider Crimea as its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Crimean residents democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is "closed."

