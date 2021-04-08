MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine is fully suitable for the re-vaccination against COVID-19, the director of the Vector research institute that developed the drug told Sputnik.

"The EpiVacCorona vaccine is fully suitable for the re-vaccination," Rinat Maksyutov said.

According to the institute's director, both doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine are in fact the same drug.

"EpiVacCorona is a single-component vaccine, which is received by a patient twice with an interval of 21 days," Maksyutov said.

EpiVacCorona is an antigens-based vaccine that was registered by the Russian government on October 13 and is underway with phase 3 clinical trials.

The drug is one of the three vaccines against the coronavirus developed in Russia, along with Sputnik V of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and CoviVac of the Chumakov research institute.