UPDATE - Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine To Give 1-Year Protection Against Coronavirus - Developer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine gives protection against coronavirus for one year, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of vaccine developer Vector Research Center, said on Saturday, citing results of clinical trials of the vaccine on diverse age groups.

"We expect that the immunity after immunization with the EpiVacCorona vaccine will last for 12 months. We plan to track this by studying post-vaccination immunity at certain intervals. First of all, in the framework of clinical trials, in particular in the framework of clinical trials of the first and second phases, where 100 volunteers participated," Maksyutov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The scientist added that volunteers over 60 years old participating in the trials also developed protection from the coronavirus.

"They also developed immunity, [it] was developed in 94 percent of volunteers, but taking into account this age, over 60, we believe this is a high percentage," Maksyutov said.

Earlier in the day, Russia registered its third vaccine against COVID-19 CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov research center, which also gives 1-year immunity, experts said. At the same time, Russia's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V gives protection for up to two years, according to its developer.

