MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) did not seek the president's approval of its list of data for the transfer of which abroad one can be labeled as a foreign agent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This list was not coordinated with the president. It is not subject to coordination. If you need some clarifications regarding this list, you should ask the FSB," Peskov said at a briefing.

When asked if the Kremlin sees a threat to freedom of expression in Russia in connection with this list, the spokesman recommended to request clarification from the FSB and noted that it was necessary to draw attention to law enforcement.

"I do not presume to comment. We did not prepare this list. We did not produce the argumentation ... You need to look at the law enforcement side and evaluate each specific case, if any," Peskov stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian FSB approved a list of information regarding the country's military and technical activities that does not fall into the category of state secrets, but which, being transferred to other states or foreigners, can be used against Russia's security. Individuals who purposefully collect such data for a foreign customer may be recognized as foreign agents.

The list consists of 60 items. In particular, it contains information on estimates and projections of the development of the military and political situation, strategic environment; information about the location of the Russian Armed Forces and units of security agencies; data on the moral and psychological climate in the Russian army; information about the methods of combat training of military personnel.

The list also includes information on the results of research and development works on the creation and modernization of weapons, military and special equipment; data on the use of quantum technologies and artificial intelligence in the creation of new weapons and special equipment (except for publicly available information); details on the work of the centers of state systems for detecting, preventing and eliminating the consequences of the computer attacks; data on imports of dual-use products applicable, among other things, for ensuring defense and security of Russia.

Most of the list concerns Russian space agency Roscosmos. As follows from the document, information that does not fall into the category of state secrets includes data on the financial status of Roscosmos, financial and economic development forecasts, as well as information on the problems, limiting the development of the space corporation.

In addition, the list contains information on the technical condition of space rockets and ground infrastructure, as well as plans for their development. The list also includes data on the development and implementation of new innovations and space technologies, including those on new physical principles; information on the possible use of space technologies in the interests of the country's defense and security; data on the development of nuclear energy, including the creation of interorbital tugs.