NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology intends to launch the preclinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology by the end of 2022, the center's deputy director, Denis Logunov, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, he said that the research center had begun the development of an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 and was working on the use of the mRNA platform for therapeutic purposes.

"We plan to enter preclinical trials, at least in part of the platform, by the end of this year," Logunov told reporters.

In 2023, the center plans to use the mRNA technology in the development of vaccines against tick-borne encephalitis, influenza and some other infections, as well as expand the production capacity to the level of "official toxicology and clinical trials," he added.

The development of the mRNA platform is an essential healthcare task to ensure Russia's safety, the scientist believes.

"In terms of the scientific component and the effectiveness of what we see, we (the Gamaleya-developed mRNA vaccine) are no different from Pfizer and Moderna," he said.

The mRNA vaccines can be administered more often than vector vaccines that can be injected only once in six months, Logunov explained on Wednesday.