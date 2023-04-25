UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia's Medvedev Says US Presidential Election Can Be Won By Authority Figure Like Musk

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The 2024 US presidential election can be won only by a reputable person like entrepreneur Elon Musk, as he enjoys much greater authority than former US leader Donald Trump or incumbent US President Joe Biden, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of talk now about the very same Elon Musk as the new face of the new United States. The US presidential election can be won by a person who has much more authority than the same Trump and especially Biden have. (For example, it can be won by) the very same legendary Elon," Medvedev said at the Znanie (Knowledge) Federal education Marathon.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5, 2024.

Former US leader Trump announced his candidacy for the office of president in November 2022. On Tuesday, Biden also announced his presidential bid, in line with Vice President Kamala Harris, who confirmed her plans to run for reelection.

There has been a distinct lack of enthusiasm among US voters about a potential rematch between Biden and Trump in the upcoming US presidential election, with 38% of citizens feeling "exhaustion" over the idea of a rematch, the recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll showed on Monday. The survey also found that Biden would have a lead over Trump (46% vs 42%), as well as over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (45% vs 41%).

