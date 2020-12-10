UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Russia's RT Broadcaster Celebrates 15 Years On Air

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

UPDATE - Russia's RT Broadcaster Celebrates 15 Years on Air

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's RT broadcaster marks its 15th anniversary on Thursday, having turned into one of the most-watched and discussed international television networks worldwide.

On December 10, 2005, the broadcaster went on air for the first time from its Moscow studio. Now, RT is a nine-time Emmy/ International Emmy finalist for news, which broadcasts in eight languages on tv and online platforms. It is also the winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards for the best 24-hour newscast.

"Dear foreign intelligence services: sleep easy tonight. I promise that we're taking a day off from meddling, in honor of RT's anniversary," RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

Despite the West's claims of Russia conducting an information war via its broadcaster, RT is trusted by its millions-strong audience. According to Ipsos findings, 100 million people across 47 countries watch the broadcaster on TV every week.

"I'm happy to say I get lots of my news from RT," Pink Floyd cofounder Roger Waters said.

His sentiment is echoed by US film director Oliver Stone.

"I only get my news from Russia's RT. I trust it more than I do the North American media, which is nothing but propaganda," Stone said.

The news network also became the first to reach 10 billion views on YouTube, leaving behind the world's top broadcasters.

RT's award-winning programs are helmed by top-level professionals such as television legend Larry King and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges. Among its TV hosts and regular contributors are ex-Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa, former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek.

