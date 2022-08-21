UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia's Ryazan Region Starts Evacuation Of 2 Towns Due To Wildfires - Acting Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 07:50 PM

UPDATE - Russia's Ryazan Region Starts Evacuation of 2 Towns Due to Wildfires - Acting Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) Russia's Ryazan Region, neighboring Moscow to the southeast, starts evacuation of two town due to approaching wildfires, the region's acting governor, Pavel Malkov, said on Sunday.

"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions the temporary resettlement of residents of two towns has been announced. This is necessary for the safety of residents and the regrouping of firefighter forces to strengthen the protection of the towns from a possible fire hazard. Partial evacuation of the town of Deulino in the Ryazan district. Complete evacuation of the town of Olgino in Klepikovsky district (25 people)," Malkov said on Telegram.

He added that residents can evacuate in their own cars or use the buses provided by the authorities. Temporary accommodation facilities have been prepared.

Emergency personnel and equipment remain on the site and will be reinforced soon.

The partial evacuation from Deulino has been canceled a few hours later as the firefighters managed to tamp down the fire, a spokeswoman for the regional government told Sputnik.

"The evacuation from Deulino was canceled as the fire had been put out," the spokeswoman said.

She added that the evacuation from Olgino still took place.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Governor Moscow Russia Ryazan SITE Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

11 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

20 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

20 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

20 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.