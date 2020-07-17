(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, discussed by phone the prospects for military cooperation and the situation in the middle East, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The parties discussed topical issues and possible prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the situation in the Middle East. The talks confirmed the mutual aspiration of the parties to further development of Russian-Israeli cooperation in the military sector," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Minister also invited Gantz to the international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Russia as well as the International Army Games 2020, the statement went on to say.

Gantz is at once Israel's Defense Minister and Prime Minister-in-waiting as per the unity government deal reached with current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after three inconclusive elections. According to the agreement, Gantz is set to take the role of head of government in November 2021.