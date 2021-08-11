MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has been registered in Russia for one year, has confirmed its quality and safety during this time, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, told Sputnik.

"The vaccine has confirmed its quality and safety for this year," Gintsburg said.

He said that during this time, certain restrictions on the vaccination of oncology patients have been removed, the vaccine has been allowed for pregnant and has become available for the elderly.

On August 11, 2020, Russia's Health Ministry registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center. It was named Sputnik V. The vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenovirus vector platform, the important benefits of which are safety, efficacy and the absence of long-term adverse effects.