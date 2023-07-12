Open Menu

UPDATE - S. Korea Offers Japan, Australia, New Zealand Collective Security After North's Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

UPDATE - S. Korea Offers Japan, Australia, New Zealand Collective Security After North's Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol urged the country's three NATO allies in the Asia-Pacific (AP4) to set a collective security arrangement following a new missile launch by North Korea.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which fell 155 miles off Japan's Okushiri Island, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

"I believe we, the AP4, should band together with NATO to establish a strong collective security posture. We will have to use this as an opportunity to enhance our cooperation framework with NATO and take a leading role in regional security in the Indo-Pacific region," Yoon said at a meeting with the leaders of Australia, Japan and New Zealand on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly concurred with Yoon's initiative and described the North Korean launch as a threat to international peace and stability, while Australia's Anthony Albanese condemned the launch as violating UN resolutions and affirmed Canberra's solidarity with Seoul.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg met with the four Asia-Pacific allies in Vilnius also on Wednesday.

"Good meetings with #NATO's close partners #Australia, #Japan, #NewZealand & #SouthKorea. Security is not regional, it is global ” so we are determined to continue," Stoltenberg tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Yoon vowed to hold North Korea accountable for its missile launch and convened an emergency session of the National Security Council.

The Wednesday launch was North Korea's first since June 15 and the 12th so far this year. Last year, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles. The missile reportedly flew a record 74 minutes, with the flight altitude estimated at 6,000 kilometers and the range reaching 1,000 kilometers. The missile was launched at 00:59 GMT and fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan at 02:13 GMT, according to reports, citing Japanese and South Korean military.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Australia United Nations Canberra Vilnius Pyongyang Seoul Japan North Korea June New Zealand

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

12 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

42 minutes ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Israelâ€™s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israelâ€™s lecture on human rightsâ€™ violations

2 hours ago
UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIGâ€™s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIGâ€™s Breakwater Energy

3 hours ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World