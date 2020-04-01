BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The first person died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said.

"The first death from COVID-19 in El Salvador," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country totals 32.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus infection a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, over 36,000 people have died.