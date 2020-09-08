UPDATE - Saudi Arabia Receives IAEA Support for Nuclear Power Development - Director General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supports Saudi Arabia's attempts to start producing its own nuclear power, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Saudi tv channel Al Ekhbariya on Monday.

Grossi said Saudi Arabia was interested in obtaining nuclear power.

He said the kingdom was preparing to move to a technical level in the nuclear power industry.

Earlier, Western media reported that Saudi Arabia planned in 2020 to announce a tender for the construction of the first two nuclear power plants and would send a request for proposals to five companies that passed prequalification: Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, US Westinghouse Electric, China National Nuclear Corp.

, South Korea's Kepco and France's EDF. The contracts for the design, procurement and construction are to be concluded by the end of 2022.

The planned reactors will have a total capacity of 3 gigawatts, their capacity will depend on the supplier. The kingdom is considering two sites - preferred and reserve ones - both on the Persian Gulf coast, with research to be completed in 2020.

In 2015, Russia and Saudi Arabia signed an intergovernmental agreement on peaceful nuclear power. Then Saudi Arabia announced its intentions to develop nuclear energy, having built 16 nuclear units. Later the kingdom adjusted its plans.