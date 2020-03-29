UPDATE - Saudi Military Repels Rocket Strikes on Capital of Riyadh, Port City of Jazan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The Saudi military has shot down three rockets during attempted strikes on the capital city of Riyadh and the port city of Jazan, near the border with Yemen, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reports.

"Two rockets were shot down in the sky above Riyadh ... A rocket was shot down in the sky above Jazan," the broadcaster stated on Saturday evening.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Saudi military officials confirmed that two missiles fired toward civilian targets had been intercepted and that there were no reported injuries or deaths, the broadcaster said citing an official statement.

"The launching of ballistic missiles by the terrorist Houthi militia and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at this time reflects the real threat to this terrorist militia and the Iranian regime supporting it, as this barbaric attack does not target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its citizens and residents on its lands, but rather targets the world's unity and its solidarity, especially in these difficult time," Col.

Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said in a statement, as quoted by the broadcaster.

A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has conducted military operations in support of Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi rebels since 2015.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global ceasefire in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The secretary-general's call was welcomed by all sides of the conflict in Yemen.

Rajeh Badi, a spokesman for the Yemeni government, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the UN must exert pressure on the Houthi rebels to observe any ceasefire, and that the government forces strictly act in self-defense.

A day later, Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Houthi politburo, told Sputnik that the rebels would welcome any ceasefire if it led to the easing of a blockade placed on territory under their control.