UPDATE - SCO Summit, Scheduled for July 22-23 in St. Petersburg, Postponed - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russia has decided to postpone the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), it could be held closer to the fall, a high-ranking source familiar with the organization of the event told Sputnik.

The SCO summit was planned to be held on July 22-23, 2020 in St. Petersburg.

"The president decided to postpone the event, move it to a later date, most likely closer to the fall," the source said.

The official explained that this had been done "in connection with the epidemiological situation, given that in almost all the member states of the organization, it has not been fully resolved.

"

The source emphasized that the organizers were against holding the summit in the format of a video conference.

The SCO is an international association founded in 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. At the SCO summit in Astana on June 9, 2017, the leaders of the SCO member states signed a decision on admission of India and Pakistan to the organization.