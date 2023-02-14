DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Search and rescue operations in Syria's Latakia province after the recent earthquake have been completed, Governor Amer Hilal told reporters.

"The search for those killed in all places of Latakia has been completed, now work is under way to clear the rubble," Hilal said.

The governor said 805 people had been killed in the province by the earthquake, and more than 1,100 had been injured.

Hilal added that 103 buildings had been completely destroyed, and another 247 were on the verge of collapse.

According to him, the earthquake affected more than 142,000 residents of Latakia.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were on February 6 hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 31,640. In Syria, the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the number at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.