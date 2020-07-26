UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Seattle Police Arrest 16 People During Civil Unrest In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:20 AM

UPDATE - Seattle Police Arrest 16 People During Civil Unrest in City

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Seattle police have announced arresting 16 people during the civil unrest, classified as a riot.

"Due to the ongoing damage and public safety risks associated with this incident, SPD is declaring it a riot ... Just in: arrest count is now 11. More details as they become available," the city police tweeted.

The police subsequently updated the number of those arrested to 16.

"Update: 16 arrests for assault on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse," the police tweeted.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the United States and in other countries.

