UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Second Minister Resigns From Japan's Gov't Amid Scandal Over Electoral Law Breach Claims

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:30 AM

UPDATE - Second Minister Resigns From Japan's Gov't Amid Scandal Over Electoral Law Breach Claims

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Japan's Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai said on Thursday he had submitted a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the wake of a scandal over alleged electoral law violations by his wife, becoming the second minister to step down from Abe's cabinet in a week.

"The public's trust in the law should not be undermined. I have just submitted a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Kawai told reporters, as quoted by the NHK tv channel.

Meanwhile, Abe publicly apologized for the situation involving Kawai.

"I am the person who made this appointment and I feel my responsibility.

I am offering my apologies to the Japanese people," Abe pointed out.

Kawai's resignation followed media reports alleging that the minister's wife, Anri Kawai, made payments her her campaign team exceeding a legal limit ahead of this year's upper house elections, in which she ran representing Abe's Liberal Democratic party.

Last week, Isshu Sugawara, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, resigned in the wake of claims that he had broken electoral laws by offering gifts to voters in his constituency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Wife Japan Media TV From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

7 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

7 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

8 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.