UPDATE: Second Phase Of Iranian Missile Launches At US Bases In Iraq Starts - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:10 AM

UPDATE: Second Phase of Iranian Missile Launches at US Bases in Iraq Starts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran is starting the second phase of missile launches at US military facilities in Iraq, as part of its "Operation Martyr Soleimani" started in the early hours of Wednesday in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Tasnim news Agency reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched surface-to-surface missiles at two US facilities in Iraq (in Erbil, and the Ayn Al Asad Airbase).

According to Tasnim, over 35 rockets have been launched so far.

Iranian Press tv said IRGC had warned that US regional allies would be attacked if their territories and bases are used by the United States to launch attacks against Iran.

