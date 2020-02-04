UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Second Russian Plane Heads To China's Wuhan To Evacuate Russian Citizens- Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The second aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has left for China to evacuate Russian citizens from the city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russia sent its first plane to Wuhan earlier in the day.

"The second aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the airfield of the Vostochny military district to evacuate Russian citizens from China's city of Wuhan," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The plane carries military doctors and virology experts of the Defense Ministry, as well as diagnostic facilities, individual protective equipment and medication, according to the statement.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov stated that potentially only two flights would be required to evacuate Russian citizens from Wuhan, although he noted that a third evacuation flight, currently on standby, could take place on Wednesday.

"We planned a third flight as a backup for tomorrow, but if everything goes as planned, we will not need it as of now. However, I say again, we could use it at a later point," Denisov said.

The ambassador added that along with medical staff and supplies, evacuated citizens would be provided with food and water during the flights.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the first plane carrying 82 Russians on board has already left Wuhan. The second flight, which will carry the rest of the 132 Russian nationals, and several citizens from countries of the Commonwealth Independent States who requested to be evacuated, has also arrived in Wuhan, the Defense Ministry stated.

The new strain of coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. There are more than 420 confirmed deaths worldwide so far, with over 20,700 confirmed cases of the virus globally.

